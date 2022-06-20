Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.