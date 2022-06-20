Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $103,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.