Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

