Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55.

