Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. 1,405,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

