Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. 1,405,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

