Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

