Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

