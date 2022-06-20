Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

