Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $217.31. 210,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

