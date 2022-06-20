Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.81. 22,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

