Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $167.83. 36,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,561. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

