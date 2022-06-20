Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 493,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.