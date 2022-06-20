Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
