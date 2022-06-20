Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2,628.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

