Vanilla Network Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $509,489.08 and $939.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00964258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00088131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00487240 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

