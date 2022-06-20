Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,975.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $3,975.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00258527 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.