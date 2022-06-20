Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.24) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,275.00.

VTXPF opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Victrex has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

