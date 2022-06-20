VITE Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.50 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $2.03 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 509,297,008 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

