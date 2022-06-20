Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Critical Comparison

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivakor and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 5 2 0 2.29

Waste Management has a consensus target price of $161.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Vivakor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $17.93 billion 3.26 $1.82 billion $4.54 30.98

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 10.32% 29.67% 7.35%

Summary

Waste Management beats Vivakor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivakor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated 255 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 96 MRFs; and 340 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

