Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLVOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo Car AB (publ.) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 80.67.

VLVOF stock opened at 5.74 on Friday. Volvo Car AB has a twelve month low of 5.74 and a twelve month high of 10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.74.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

