Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €44.00 at Societe Generale

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

