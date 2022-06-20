Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,748,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

