Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

