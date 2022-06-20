Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 3.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:BEP opened at $33.41 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.