Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $207.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $228.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.17.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $227.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $281.63. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

