Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $524,531.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $524,531.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02759287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00107657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013886 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

