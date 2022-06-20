Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $31.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.23.

KBH stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

