Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $470.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

