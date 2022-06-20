Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.
Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $470.93.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
