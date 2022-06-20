Wells Fargo & Company Trims Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Target Price to $52.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Century Communities stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

