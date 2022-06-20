Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Target Price to $19.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

TPH stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

