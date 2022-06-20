Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 2.2% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $426,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WBND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.