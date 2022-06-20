Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises about 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Westlake worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,770,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.