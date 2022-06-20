Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $114.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,614 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,359 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

