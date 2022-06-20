Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given New GBX 4,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,150 ($50.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.94) to GBX 2,790 ($33.86) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
