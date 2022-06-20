Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given New GBX 4,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,150 ($50.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.94) to GBX 2,790 ($33.86) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

