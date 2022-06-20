WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0627 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.69 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

