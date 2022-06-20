Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $634,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.