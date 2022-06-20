Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $259,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $16,820,870. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,503. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.66 and its 200-day moving average is $620.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

