Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 292,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

