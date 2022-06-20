WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 22nd

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.23 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WISeKey International (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.