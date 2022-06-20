WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 22nd

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.23 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
