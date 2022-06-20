Woonkly Power Price Tops $0.0433 on Exchanges (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $1.50 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00111131 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00958381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00502277 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

