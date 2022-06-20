WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.