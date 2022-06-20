XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Cap of $105.37 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $105.37 million and $393,865.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00107920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 146,896,438 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

