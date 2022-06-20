YFFII Finance Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 22% against the dollar. YFFII Finance has a total market cap of $10.15 and $1,360.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,999.42 or 0.99988154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129552 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

YFFII Finance (CRYPTO:YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using US dollars.

