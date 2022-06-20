YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $65,582.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00110452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00736594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00504446 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

