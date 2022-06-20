ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $743,397.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $743,397.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

