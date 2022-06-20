Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154.29 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $434.26 million and approximately $154.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00278040 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002814 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.44 or 0.01869189 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00263984 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,232,607,022 coins and its circulating supply is 12,941,139,869 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.