ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0150

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $4,900.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.01297985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013327 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

