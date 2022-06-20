ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZIMV. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $18.10 on Friday. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.
ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
