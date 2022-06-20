Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.81. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

